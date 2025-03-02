March 2025 Holidays List for Schools: Holi, Eid and Long Weekends

As soon as any new month arrives, students are curious to know when and how many holidays will be there this month. They also eagerly wait for the holidays to arrive. The winter season has passed and the month of March 2025 has arrived with many festivals including Holi. Let’s check the complete list of school holidays for March 2025 here.

Holika Dahan 2025 holiday

This year, the festival of Holika Dahan, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated on March 13. Most schools are likely to remain closed on this day. Holika Dahan is performed on this day especially in North India, which is often a holiday across the country.

Holi holiday 2025

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated on March 14, symbolising the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Holi, celebrated across the country, brings communities and families together in the joy of colours. School holidays will be observed on this day.

Eid-ul-Fitr holiday

Eid-ul-Fitr, a holy festival celebrated across India on March 31, marks the end of Ramzan. It is celebrated after sighting the moon. It is a gazetted holiday, with government offices and schools closed across India.

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa

Chaitra Sukhaladi, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa On March 30, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana welcome the Hindu New Year as Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhaladi. Symbolising new beginnings and innovation, these festivals are official holidays in these states and schools are also closed.

Saturday and Sunday holidays, long weekend in March

Students can also enjoy a long weekend in March 2025. Five Saturdays and five Sundays will give a chance to have a lot of fun. Many schools in India are closed on both Saturday and Sunday. Some schools may also have a holiday on the third or last Saturday.

Students should make their plans by looking at the school holiday calendar. Apart from this, due to Saturday and Sunday falling after Holi, in some places students can also enjoy a four-day holiday from March 13 to 16.