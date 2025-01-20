Tollywood Tops Indian Box Office in 2025: Sankranthi, Game Changer Daaku Set Record Breaking January for TFI

The Telugu film industry (TFI) has firmly established itself as the frontrunner in Indian cinema, consistently outperforming other regional film industries in recent years. With blockbuster hits like Baahubali, Pushpa, Kalki, Devara, and the highly anticipated Pushpa 2, Tollywood has captivated audiences across the nation, securing its place as a powerhouse in the box office arena.

As 2025 unfolds, TFI continues to break records, becoming the highest-earning film industry in India this month. Remarkably, Tollywood has achieved this milestone without any pan-India releases dominating the box office. While the pan-India film Game Changer underperformed, regional hits like Sankranthiki Vasthunnam and Daaku Maharaaj have driven the industry's success, showcasing the growing appeal of regional cinema.

According to recent reports, Telugu films have amassed an impressive worldwide gross of Rs. 412.15 crore and a nett collection of Rs. 291.65 crore in India so far in 2025. In contrast, the Hindi film industry has struggled, with a worldwide gross of Rs. 23.5 crore and an Indian nett of Rs. 24.95 crore.

The Tamil film industry, with an Indian nett of Rs. 46.64 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs. 45.35 crore, and the Malayalam industry, with Rs. 58.55 crore in worldwide gross and Rs. 32.65 crore in Indian nett, are also trailing behind Tollywood. Meanwhile, the Kannada (Rs. 3.94 crore worldwide gross, Rs. 3.53 crore Indian nett), Marathi (Rs. 1.98 crore worldwide gross, Rs. 1.75 crore Indian nett), and Gujarati (Rs. 1.92 crore worldwide gross, Rs. 1.72 crore Indian nett) film industries have posted minimal collections, placing them at the bottom of the chart.

With a lineup of highly anticipated films set to release later this year, Tollywood’s momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Industry experts predict that TFI will continue to dominate the box office, solidifying its status as a leader in Indian cinema.