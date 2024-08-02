Tharun Bhascker's Divorce Notice Starts

Tharun Bhascker is gearing up to release a movie collaborating with Venu Udugula, confirmed by its announcement. Under the auspices of Arrow Cinemas and Dolamukhi Subhultron Films, Venu Udugula and Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy will provide financial support for the film, which rookie Vamsi Reddy Dondapati will direct.

Tharun Bhascker, of Pelli Choopulu fame, is known for his subtle entertainment. He made an impact in the Indian cine industry by winning a National Award. Following its lead, this movie is expected to be an entertainer blended with emotions. It has a unique story revolving around a middle-class family through a humanistic lens. They released a poster that shows a divorce notice between Srinivas Goud and his wife, Srilatha.

With a debut director and entertaining artist, Tharun Bhascker, this movie will kick-start its shooting in two months. More details are yet to be announced.

