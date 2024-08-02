1st ODI: Indian team to wear black armbands in memory of Aunshuman Gaekwad

Colombo, Aug 2 (IANS) The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will be wearing black armbands in memory of Aunshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on Wednesday, during the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. “Team India is wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad who passed away on Wednesday,” said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an official statement after the toss.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India from 1975 to 1987 and went on to be a selector, as well as be the side’s head coach from October 1997 to September 1999. He then returned as coach of India in the 2000 Champions Trophy on BCCI’s request, where they lost to New Zealand in the final.

Gaekwad, 71, was suffering from blood cancer, and travelled to King’s College Hospital in London for further treatment, before returning to his hometown Vadodara in June. He passed away at the Bhailal Amin General Hospital around 10 pm on Wednesday night.

“I was absolutely devastated to hear that news. I was lucky to have a few conversations with him during the BCCI Awards (night), and on a personal note as well. When I was playing Ranji Trophy, he was there and I had a chance to speak to him when he had a few things to say about my game as well, which was overwhelming for me because he was such a great cricketer for us," said Rohit Sharma, who paid tribute to Gaekwad on the eve of first ODI against Sri Lanka.

“It's always nice when you learn from your seniors, understand how cricket was played back in the day, how tough it was and then pass on his experiences on cricket and what his visions are about cricket. For me to understand that was a great learning at that point.”

“Condolences to his family, it's not a good time when you lose your loved ones, it's always tough. I was lucky that I had a few chances to meet him and talk to him on a personal level," he said.

The BCCI had released INR 1 crore to support Gaekwad’s treatment, following pleas from various former cricketers. Roger Binny, the former India player currently serving as BCCI President, was present at Gaekwad’s cremation in Vadodara on Thursday afternoon alongside ex-players Kiran More and Nayan Mongia.

Gaekwad was honoured with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, and also served as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) alongside Kapil Dev and Shantha Rangaswamy. He was serving as President of the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) till his demise and even represented the body in the BCCI Apex Council from 2019 to 2022.

