Thaman's Words Against Social Media Trolls Heart Touching, says Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi has come out in support of music director Thaman, who recently spoke out against the negativity and trolling trend surrounding movies in the current era.

He seemed emotionally distraught, making his request to end negativity-related cinema and the fraternity members and underlining how respectable the film unit was as an enterprise to state economic contributions.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to express his support for Thaman, appreciating him for speaking his mind and urging fans to be more responsible and positive in their interactions on social media.

The tweet by Chiranjeevi was: "The words you spoke yesterday touched my heart. We must all think about the impact of our words on others, whether it's about cinema or social issues. Words can inspire. And Words can destroy. Choose what you wish to do."

Megastar's tweet received great appreciation and applause from fans and the film fraternity for his thoughtful words and support for Thaman.

Thaman's message as well as the subsequent tweet from Chiranjeevi has generated a much-needed discussion on the impact of social media on the film world and generating positivity towards respect.

