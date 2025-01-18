Trump's Inauguration Moved Indoors Due to Extreme Cold

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that his upcoming inauguration will be relocated indoors due to dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for Washington, D.C.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump said, "I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather."

To accommodate the public, Capital One Arena will be opened for live viewing of the historic event and will also host the Presidential Parade. Trump confirmed he would join the crowd at the arena after his swearing-in.

Indoor Ceremony and Viewing Plans

CNN reported that Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance would be sworn in at the Capitol Rotunda. Trump’s team is also planning some festivities at Capital One Arena, where Trump will host a rally on Sunday.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) has agreed to move the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies inside the Capitol, honoring the request of the President-elect and his Presidential Inaugural Committee. Typically, the committee prepares contingency plans for various locations to address weather or other challenges.

However, with limited space in the Rotunda, most ticketed guests will not be able to attend in person. The JCCIC has encouraged spectators to watch the event from designated indoor venues. Those holding tickets for the Presidential Platform and members of Congress will be allowed to attend the ceremony in the Rotunda.

Adjusted Security Measures

Law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, DC Police, and US Capitol Police, are rapidly adjusting security plans to accommodate the indoor shift. The inauguration, initially expected to be attended by hundreds of thousands of guests, now requires a new security strategy with just three days to prepare.

More than 30 miles of fencing had been erected for the outdoor event, designed to filter crowds through security checkpoints for a parade from the Capitol to the White House. Now, the focus shifts to securing the Capitol Rotunda and Capital One Arena.

Limited Attendance and Commemorative Tickets

The Capitol Rotunda will accommodate approximately 700 people, including members of Congress, their spouses, and VIPs. Public access will be limited, with the majority directed to Capital One Arena, which holds over 20,000 people.

Due to the capacity constraints, many ticket holders will not be able to attend the ceremonies in person. Inaugural tickets will be distributed as commemorative items for those unable to attend.

Weather Concerns and Historical Precedents

Officials are concerned about the health risks posed by the cold weather to attendees and first responders. Trump emphasized the importance of safety, advising potential attendees to dress warmly if they choose to venture outside.

The last indoor inauguration occurred in 1985 for President Ronald Reagan, when temperatures fell to 7 degrees with a windchill of -25. President William Henry Harrison, who delivered a lengthy speech in the cold without proper attire in 1841, later died from pneumonia, highlighting the potential dangers of extreme weather.

Temperatures for this year's Inauguration Day are expected to be in the low 20s, with wind chills making it feel even colder. Although a mix of rain and snow is possible on Sunday, Monday is forecasted to be dry but frigid, with winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

As preparations continue, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of all participants while adapting to the unexpected challenges posed by the weather.

