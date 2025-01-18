Sankranthiki Vasthunam Vs Daaku Maharaaj Vs Game Changer: Who is Pongal Winner?

This Sankranthi season, Tollywood faced an assortment of releases during this time. Some of the movies impressed the audience with their quality, while others failed to impress. The major releases of this season included "Sankranthiki Vasthunnam" by Venkatesh, "Daaku Maharaaj" by Nandamuri Balakrishna, and the highly anticipated "Game Changer." While "Sankranthiki Vasthunnam" turned out to be a complete winner, "Daaku Maharaaj" did moderately well, and "Game Changer" was a complete disaster.

The biggest winner of this Sankranthi season is undoubtedly Venkatesh's "Sankranthiki Vasthunnam". Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this family entertainer received a unanimous positive response from the audience and critics alike. The film's success can be measured by its impressive box office collections, which crossed Rs. 131 crores in just four days. Not only did the film recover its production costs, but it also crossed the breakeven mark in all regions, ensuring huge profits for all parties involved.

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna's "Daaku Maharaaj" fared well enough during the Sankranthi season. The film directed by Bobby Kolli had earned over Rs. 100 crores at the box office and had managed to recover 82% of its production costs in six days. Though the film has yet to cross the breakeven mark, it should do so by this weekend.

However, the big disappointment of Sankranthi season went to "Game Changer" which turned into a huge disaster. Despite an impressive star cast and high production value, the movie failed to appease the crowd and critics as well. The film's box collection was very pathetic with a gross of Rs 170 crore and a share of Rs 88 crore. Worst of all, the film required a share of over Rs. 220 crore to breach even, that is, over Rs. 130 crore suffered losses by the parties involved.

Conclusion The Sankranthi season was a mixed bag for Tollywood, as there were winners like some movies while others met the dust. Still, a victory for some like "Sankranthiki Vasthunnam" and "Daaku Maharaaj" stands as testimony that good storytelling and filmmaking will not fail the audiences' hearts.

