Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collections: Rs 131 Crore Gross Worldwide In 4 Days, Strong Bookings For Day 5

Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh’s Pongal outing Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is proving the strength of family entertainers during the festival season. The movie has successfully reconnected with family audiences, and with its fun-filled and engaging content, it’s showing great potential for repeat viewings, making it stronger each day.

The family drama is on track to cross the 150 Cr mark by its fifth day. It has already amassed a total of Rs 131 Cr in just four days, with Day 4 alone contributing Rs 25 Cr to its global gross. Advance bookings for Day 5 are exceptionally strong across all regions, indicating continued momentum.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is also performing exceptionally well in North America, rapidly nearing the $1.5 million mark.

Having already surpassed its breakeven point in all markets, the film is poised for significant profits, benefiting both producers and distributors. As the weekend approaches, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is expected to continue its upward trajectory.