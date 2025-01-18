Relief for Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar as forensic report confirms father’s will signature genuine

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (IANS) Kerala Transport Minister and actor-turned-politician K.B. Ganesh Kumar breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday after a forensic report confirmed that the signature on his father’s will was not forged, as alleged by his sister, Usha Mohandas.

The report concluded that the signature of R. Balakrishna Pillai -- an iconic politician who served as MLA, MP, and State Minister -- was genuine. Pillai passed away in 2021.

The allegation by Usha Mohandas had caused upheaval in Kumar’s political career, as she accused him of forging their father’s signature to acquire a major share of the family’s assets.

Ganesh Kumar, who has two sisters -- both married to retired senior IAS officers -- faced backlash after the allegations reached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Despite winning a record fifth term from the Pathanapuram constituency in 2021, his inclusion in the cabinet was delayed due to the controversy.

Usha Mohandas’ claims initially cost Kumar a berth in the first round of cabinet selections. However, in 2023, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) implemented a mid-term reshuffle, and Kumar was inducted as the State Minister of Transport.

Throughout the ordeal, Kumar maintained his innocence, insisting he had no knowledge of the matter. A witness also corroborated his claims, stating he had no involvement in any forgery.

R. Balakrishna Pillai, a towering figure in Kerala politics, founded the Kerala Congress (B). His son Ganesh Kumar began his legislative career in 2001 and was unexpectedly chosen over his father for a ministerial position in A.K. Antony’s cabinet, a move that strained their relationship. Despite his prominence, Pillai eventually retired from active politics after losing the 2006 assembly elections.

Over the years, Kumar’s political journey has seen its share of ups and downs, including a cabinet resignation in 2011 following personal controversies and a shift in allegiance from the Congress-led UDF to the CPI(M)-led Left Front in 2016.

With the forensic report clearing his name, Kumar’s political stature has received a significant boost as Kerala gears up for the next assembly elections in 2026.

