SSMB29: Rajamouli Implements Strict NDA & Mobile Ban to Prevent Leaks

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated film SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli, is set to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest ventures. Touted as a Rs 1,000 crore spectacle, the film is rumored to feature Indo-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a prominent role. Produced by KL Narayana, this globe-trotting jungle adventure is expected to go on floors in April 2024.

Ever since the project’s announcement, numerous leaks and speculations about its storyline, cast, and crew have surfaced online. In response, Rajamouli has reportedly introduced strict measures to prevent any further leaks.

According to industry insiders, all cast and crew members have been asked to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to ensure secrecy. Violators of this agreement will face strict penalties. Additionally, Rajamouli’s signature security policy of banning mobile phones on set will also be enforced to maintain confidentiality.

With these heightened security measures in place, fans eagerly await official updates on this highly ambitious cinematic spectacle. Stay tuned for more exclusive details!

