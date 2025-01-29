Mahesh Babu, Ranbir Kapoor for NTR and Hrithik's War 2

The anticipation surrounding Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut in War 2 continues to soar, thanks to the massive success of its predecessor and the exciting showdown between Hrithik Roshan and NTR in this action-packed sequel. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead role, adding to the star-studded lineup.

In an intriguing new development, reports suggest that two additional big names will be making their mark in the YRF Spy Universe. While Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor won’t appear on screen, both actors are reportedly lending their voices to the film, each in a different language. Mahesh Babu had previously provided his voice for Jr NTR’s Baadshah, though official confirmation is still pending on his involvement in War 2.

As the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 will bring Hrithik Roshan back as Kabir, with Jr NTR taking on a completely new role, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the movie.

Set for release on August 14, 2025, War 2 promises to be an unmissable cinematic experience, drawing fans from across the globe eager to witness this epic new chapter in the franchise.

