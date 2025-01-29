We thought he’d just be leg-spinner who can bat at no. 8 or 9: Paine hails Smith's journey so far

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has shared his thoughts on Steve Smith’s debut and rapid ascent to becoming one of the nation's greatest cricketers, ahead of Smith's milestone of 10,000 runs. Paine also believes Smith still has much more to contribute to the sport.

Paine made his Australian debut alongside Smith in 2010 at Lord’s against Pakistan. Smith, initially chosen as a bowling all-rounder, scored 1 and 12 in his debut Test, batting at number 8.

Paine said everyone expected him to be just a leg spinner with the ability to bat competently at number 8 or 9, but no one thought he would define a generation of cricket.

“In his second Test at Headingley, Smith scored 70-odd. He was batting at nine and he was playing some shots that showed us that this guy is different.

“It was strange but it was good. We played a few ODIs and when the field was up, he would play some extraordinary shots and hit the ball to some quite strange areas.

“Only Greg Chappell at that stage thought he could become a world class batter. We all thought he’d just be a leg spinner who would be a skilled 8 or 9 batter.

“To see what he’s done since then has been absolutely extraordinary. We have been watching one of the greatest batters that has ever been seen," Paine told SEN1170.

Smith is on the verge of becoming the fourth Australian to achieve 10,000 career Test runs, joining the ranks of Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh. He is stranded at 9,999 runs after being dismissed in the second innings of the 5th Test against India in Sydney earlier this month.

“He’s got a long way to go if he wants. So long as the desire is still there, which I personally think it is. His reaction will be key after he scores 10,000 runs because it’s always something that he has wanted.

“The way he’s playing and what I know of him, he is still at a really high level. Once that disappears, the drive does as well and there’s no signs of that yet. Hopefully he can continue for a few more years," Paine said.

