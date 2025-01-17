Sankranthiki Vasthunam Day 3 Box Office Collections: Surpasses 100 Crore Worldwide

Venkatesh’s latest film, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, has achieved two major milestones by its third day of release. The family entertainer, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, crossed the $1 million mark in North America and reached a worldwide gross of 100 crore.

This achievement is especially significant for both Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi. For Venkatesh, it’s his fourth film to earn $1 million, and it’s also the fastest he has ever entered the 100 crore club. For Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam adds another success to his list, making it his fifth consecutive film to gross over $1 million. This strengthens his reputation as a hitmaker.

In the past 24 hours, the film sold 349.2K tickets, and day 4 bookings are already looking strong. The movie has already recovered costs in almost all regions and is heading towards profit. With additional theaters being added to meet demand, the film is expected to be the top earner among this year’s Sankranthi releases.

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office, signaling a big win for both the cast and crew, and proving to be one of the biggest hits of the season.