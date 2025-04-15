Allu Arjun Out, Venkatesh In: Trivikram Srinivas’s Next Film Locked

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the ace directors in the Telugu film industry. His writing consistently receives appreciation in every movie, regardless of its box office results. However, he has been relatively sluggish in making films in recent times. After Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu, Trivikram hasn't committed to any new project.

There had been speculation about Trivikram and Allu Arjun's fourth collaboration, continuing the success streak of Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. But Allu Arjun has inclined towards a film with Tamil director Atlee. As a result, Trivikram Srinivas has decided to make a movie with Victory Venkatesh and is preparing to complete the shoot as quickly as possible.

Victory Venkatesh, too, hasn't committed to any film after Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which turned out to be a blockbuster. The movie was released in January 2025 on the occasion of Sankranthi and became the biggest film in Venkatesh’s career, grossing nearly ₹300 crore worldwide despite facing tough competition from Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj.

Trivikram and Venkatesh last collaborated for Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, where Trivikram contributed as a story writer. But since Trivikram became a director, the duo hasn't worked together. Fans believe this film will set the stage on fire, as Trivikram has a unique capability of crafting family dramas better than other genres. Meanwhile, Venkatesh has already made a mark as a family hero. Hence, this combination is expected to deliver more entertainment than anticipated.

An official announcement is expected in the coming days.