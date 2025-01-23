Sankranthiki Vasthunam Box Office Collections: Mints Rs 230 Crore in Two Weeks, Tsunami at BO!

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is creating a box office tsunami, grossing 230 crore and continuing its strong performance into its second week. Director Anil Ravipudi shared that the film’s success is genuine, with solid collections and no exaggeration in the box office collection numbers. The movie has resonated particularly well with family audiences.

Venkatesh, the star of the film, expressed his excitement about the overwhelming reception. Reflecting on the early stages of the project, he shared that he knew it would perform well during Sankranthi, but the audience’s love and appreciation made the success even more rewarding. He also mentioned the thrill of delivering a blockbuster on a moderate budget.

Ravipudi praised Venkatesh for his remarkable energy and humility, stating that despite his success, the actor remains grounded. The director also credited music composer Bheems for his vital contribution to the film, noting how his music perfectly complemented the story.

Both Venkatesh and Ravipudi confirmed that a sequel to Sankranthiki Vasthunam is in the works, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's next.