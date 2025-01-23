Centre notifies rules for verified radar equipment to boost traffic enforcement

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) In an effort to help traffic personnel measure speed limits effectively, the government on Thursday notified rules for radar equipment for the measurement of speed of vehicles, under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011.

To help concerning industries comply with the provisions of rules, these guidelines will come into force from July 1, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement.

Verified and stamped radar equipment are crucial for applications like traffic enforcement to prevent accidents and wear and tear on roads.

The verified radar equipment would significantly enhance the effectiveness and credibility of law enforcement officers in traffic enforcement.

A committee was formed under the chairmanship of the Director, Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM), Ranchi, which submitted the initial draft rules.

The draft rules' presentation was made for State Legal Metrology Departments, RRSL officers, manufacturers and VCOs to explain its requirements.

According to the rules, such equipment shall be verified and stamped to ensure their correctness for the protection of human beings.

"The rules will also ensure precise measurement of speed, distance, and other relevant parameters. The public would benefit as there would be improved enforcement as verified radar speed guns will accurately measure vehicle speeds, identify violations and enforce traffic laws effectively," said the ministry.

Speed measurement devices work by detecting the time it takes for a vehicle to travel between two points or by measuring changes in position over time using radar, laser, or other technologies.

Radar devices emit radio waves that bounce off moving vehicles, calculating speed based on the Doppler Effect.

All these methods rely on precise calibration to ensure their measurements are accurate and reliable.

Modern radar systems are highly accurate and can measure the speed of multiple vehicles simultaneously and often include features like automatic target tracking.

According to the government, proper calibration ensures the device provides reliable and precise speed readings.

