Naga Chaitanya To Marry Samantha's Sister: Details Here

On Thursday, August 8, at Nagarjuna's residence in Hyderabad, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their relationship public by getting engaged. Rumors about a romantic connection between Chaitanya and Sobhita have been circulating since 2022, when a photo of the couple at a wine tasting during a vacation went viral.

Following the engagement news, Sobhita's sister's name has become a hot topic, especially since her name is Samantha. This has sparked outrage among Samantha's fans, who feel that she continues to be associated with Chaitanya's life.

Despite Naga removing all his photos with Samantha, fans are fixating on one particular image. The image, shared by Chaitanya during the promotion of their movie "Majili," shows the two standing next to a race car. He captioned the photo, "Throwback..." The image continues to draw attention, even amidst the current developments.