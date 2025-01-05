Ram Charan’s Game Changer: AP Grants Ticket Price Hike and Benefit Shows

The highly anticipated film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, is set for a grand release on January 10. Kiara Advani plays the female lead, and Dil Raju is producing the film.Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved benefit shows and ticket price hikes for the film.

The midnight 1 AM benefit show tickets are priced at ₹600, with special shows at 4 AM also allowed. Additionally, multiplex tickets will see a hike of ₹175 (including GST), while single-screen theaters will charge an extra ₹135 (including GST). These increased prices will apply to five shows daily from January 11 to January 23.

However, the Telangana government's stance remains unclear. Recently, they announced that no benefit shows or ticket price hikes would be allowed for upcoming films. With the Sankranti season bringing fierce competition at the box office, this decision could impact Game Changer's regional earnings.

As Dil Raju is also the Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC), there is speculation about whether he will be able to convince the government to reconsider their position.