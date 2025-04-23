Pahalgam Terror Strike: Pony Ride Operator Dies Heroically While Protecting Tourists

Syed Adil Hussain, a local pony ride operator, was among the 26 people killed in the dastardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Adil showed immense courage as he attempted to wrest a rifle from one of the terrorists to stop them from shooting at tourists. He was fatally shot during the struggle.

Adil ferried tourists on ponies from the car parking area to Baisaran Meadow, a scenic spot accessible only by foot or horseback, for a living. The non-motorable path to Baisaran makes it a popular trekking destination for both domestic and international tourists.

On the day of the attack, Adil was with a group of tourists he had escorted to the meadow. Reports indicate that the terrorists targeted victims based on religion, allegedly forcing them to recite Islamic verses before opening fire. Adil was the only local among those killed in the brutal attack.

Adil’s father, Syed Haidar Shah, told the media that his son had left for work around 3 PM. When news of the attack broke, the family rushed to the police station and learned that Adil had been critically injured. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

Adil leaves behind his elderly parents, wife, and children—all of whom were dependent on him as the family’s sole breadwinner. His mother was inconsolable upon receiving the news of his death.