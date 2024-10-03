Raja Saab the next ₹1000 crore film, Bollywood Reports

Prabhas's Raja Saab: The Next Big Horror Comedy Blockbuster?

After the grand success of Kalki, Prabhas is now busy shooting for Maruthi's directorial venture, Raja Saab. This horror-comedy film, starring Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, has already generated immense buzz in the industry.

Inspiration from Stree 2's Success

The recent success of Stree 2, which collected a whopping ₹500 crore at the box office, has sparked speculation that Raja Saab may replicate its success, particularly in the North Indian market. Industry insiders predict a staggering ₹1000 crore collection from North India alone.

Bollywood's Love for Horror Comedies

Recent Bollywood blockbusters like Stree 2, Shaapit, and Munjha have proven that horror comedies are a winning formula. With Raja Saab's unique blend of romance, comedy, and horror, the film is poised to captivate audiences nationwide.

Film Updates

Raja Saab's shooting is currently underway, with a star-studded cast and crew. Produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under People Media Factory, the film boasts

Director: Maruthi

Budget: ₹400 crore

Music Director: Thaman S

Release Date: 10 April 2025

What to Expect

With Prabhas's massive fan following and Maruthi's expertise in horror comedy, Raja Saab promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. Will it live up to the hype and join the ₹1000 crore club? Only time will tell.

