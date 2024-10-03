Allu Arjun Defends Samantha Amid Divorce Controversy made by Konda Surekha

Allu Arjun Stands by Samantha Amid Divorce Controversy

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has come out in support of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, condemning malicious claims made by politician Konda Surekha about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

Baseless Allegations

Konda Surekha sparked controversy by suggesting that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was responsible for the rift in Samantha and Chaitanya's marriage, leading to their divorce. Both Samantha and Chaitanya have vehemently denied these claims.

Allu Arjun's Statement

Allu Arjun took to social media to express his solidarity with Samantha, stating:

"I strongly condemn the baseless derogatory comments made about film personalities and film families. This behaviour is deeply disrespectful and goes against the values of our Telugu culture. Such irresponsible actions should not be accepted as normal."

He emphasized the importance of respecting individual privacy, particularly towards women, and urged those involved to act more responsibly.

Industry Support

Allu Arjun's statement was accompanied by the hashtag "Film Industry Will Not Tolerate," indicating a united front against such malicious claims.

Samantha's Appreciation

Samantha, who has been facing unwarranted scrutiny since her divorce, expressed gratitude for Allu Arjun's support, acknowledging the importance of standing together against baseless allegations.

A Call for Respect

This incident highlights the need for responsible public discourse, especially regarding personal matters. Allu Arjun's stance serves as a reminder to promote respect, dignity, and privacy in social and public spheres.



