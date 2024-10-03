Navratri 2024: Date, Time, Nine forms of Durga Maa
The auspicious nine-day celebration of Navratri is here! Starting October 3, 2024, devotees will worship nine forms of Goddess Durga, commemorating her victory over demon Mahishasur.
Navratri: Nine Sacred Nights
Navratri, meaning "nine nights," is a festival during which good wins over evil. Each day, a different form of the goddess is revered. Here is the list of nine forms of Goddess Durga Maa.
Shailaputri - The Embodiment of Purity
Brahmacharini - The Personification of Devotion
Chandraghanta - The Symbol of Courage
Kushmanda - The Goddess of Abundance
Skandamata - The Protector of Children
Katyayani - The Embodiment of Courage
Kalaratri - The Destroyer of Evil
Mahagauri - The Goddess of Beauty
Siddhidatri - The Granter of Wisdom
Navratri 2024 Dates and Timings
Start Date:
October 3, 2024 (Pratipada Tithi Begins at 12:18 AM)
End Date:
October 12, 2024 (Dussehra celebration)
Ghatasthapana Muhurta: October 3, 2024 (05:38 AM - 06:40 AM)
Kanya Lagna Begins: October 3, 2024 (05:38 AM)
