Navratri 2024: Date, Time, Nine forms of Durga Maa

The auspicious nine-day celebration of Navratri is here! Starting October 3, 2024, devotees will worship nine forms of Goddess Durga, commemorating her victory over demon Mahishasur.

Navratri: Nine Sacred Nights

Navratri, meaning "nine nights," is a festival during which good wins over evil. Each day, a different form of the goddess is revered. Here is the list of nine forms of Goddess Durga Maa.

Shailaputri - The Embodiment of Purity

Brahmacharini - The Personification of Devotion

Chandraghanta - The Symbol of Courage

Kushmanda - The Goddess of Abundance

Skandamata - The Protector of Children

Katyayani - The Embodiment of Courage

Kalaratri - The Destroyer of Evil

Mahagauri - The Goddess of Beauty

Siddhidatri - The Granter of Wisdom

Navratri 2024 Dates and Timings

Start Date:

October 3, 2024 (Pratipada Tithi Begins at 12:18 AM)

End Date:

October 12, 2024 (Dussehra celebration)

Ghatasthapana Muhurta: October 3, 2024 (05:38 AM - 06:40 AM)

Kanya Lagna Begins: October 3, 2024 (05:38 AM)

