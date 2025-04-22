Odisha CM condemns terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Bhubaneswar, April 22 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday condemned the dastardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Majhi also expressed heartfelt condolences to the people who died in the terrorist attack in Kashmir on Tuesday.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Violence has no place in our society. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Odisha stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” posted CM Majhi on his X handle.

As per initial reports, one tourist from the Balasore district of Odisha has also reportedly lost his life in the terrorist attack.

“Initial reports confirm the death of one tourist from Odisha in the tragic incident. The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to ensure that the mortal remains of the deceased Odia tourist are transported to his native place with dignity and full safety,” informed the CM’s Office.

The Governor of Odisha Hari Babu Kambhampati, also condemned the barbaric terrorist attack and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased persons.

“Hon'ble Governor, Shri @drharibabuk has expressed his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones during the #Pahalgam attack and condemned the act of terrorism in our peace-loving nation,” wrote the Governor’s Office on official ‘X’ handle.

The Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly and former CM Naveen Patnaik has also condemned the cowardly attack on tourists in Kashmir.

“Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir's #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilised world, and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for the early recovery of those who are injured,” Patnaik wrote.

Notably, several tourists were reportedly killed and many others, including tourists & locals, were injured in a terror attack in Pahalgam hill station in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, leading to the security forces launching a massive operation to hunt down the perpetrators.

As per reports, two to three terrorists wearing army fatigues came and fired at horse-riding tourists in the Baisran area around 2.30 p.m. Baisran is a small meadow 3 to 4 km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

