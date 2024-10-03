October 3: Navratri begins today; Know its significance, and rituals

Navratri, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, is a vibrant celebration that honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Observed over nine days, this joyous festival falls between September and October 2024, bringing with it a tapestry of spiritual reflection, cultural festivities, and family gatherings.

The Nine Forms of Goddess Durga

These forms are

Shailaputri: the deity of innocence and purity.

Brahmacharini is the Divine emblem that signifies belief and effort in the divine realm.

Chandraghanta: the symbol of bluster and power.

Kushmanda: the goddess of fulfilment and replenishment.

Skandamata: The defender of the children as well as families.

Katyayani: He is the personification of courage and indomitable spirit.

Kalaratri: The fierce destroyer of evil.

Mahagauri: The mother, wife and the lady of beauty, elegance, and grace.

Siddhidatri: The giver of knowledge and soul progress. Rituals and Practices The devotees go through different activities and perform during Navratri to please Goddess Durga.

Some of the critical observances include:

Some of the ways that the elders encourage youths are saying prayers to each of the nine forms at least once every day, fasting or taking vegetables only if the body is to be purged of toxins. The mind is cleansed of evil thoughts, bringing flowers and fruits and, bowing to the goddess, and performing in folk dramas, such as Garba and Dandiya Raas.

Chanting along the Devi Mahatmya is the description associated with the victories of Goddess Durga.

Significance of Navratri:

Navratri holds profound significance in Hinduism, representing the victory of Good over evil.

Navratri is established for the celebration of non-chaos and non-sin in the form of nine avatars, such as power, bravery, devotion, and others.

Harvest Festival: Navratri is a celebration of thanksgiving to the goddess for giving birth to all forms of existence, for bountiful crops, and for plenty of prosperity.

Spiritual Growth: Navratri is a kind of mela of the soul, which encourages people to attempt spirituality and self-realization and leads its devotees on the path of knowledge.

Also read: October 2 - October 14: 13-day Dussehra holidays; schools reopen on October 15!