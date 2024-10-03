October 2 - October 14: 13-day Dussehra holidays; schools reopen on October 15!

October has arrived, welcoming the festivals and special days with numerous holidays. Schools, colleges, and educational institutions are scheduled to get holidays because of the biggest Hindu festivals, Dussehra and Diwali. In Telangana, the government declared holidays from yesterday, October 2, adding the Gandhi Jayanti.

The government even declared Bathukamma holidays on the days extending the long 13-day holidays. The schools and colleges will reopen on October 15. In Andhra Pradesh, schools will reopen precisely one day before that, on October 14. Parents are advised to stay in touch with the educational institution's authorities in case of new appointments.

