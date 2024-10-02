October 10: Holiday for Schools in Telangana?

Dussehra is a nine-day festival celebrated grandly in Telangana, like Navratri. During this, Bathukamma, a flower festival, is celebrated across the states by gathering flowers called Saddula Bathukamma. This year, it falls on October 10, and the public authorities are demanding a holiday for schools, colleges, and offices on this day.

Bathukamma is a significant Telangana festival that is famously celebrated in Telangana. The demand is that it should be a regular festival instead of an optional leave. If the government considers it, there is a high chance that October 10 will be given as a public holiday.

It is known that schools, colleges, and other educational institutes have already received Dussehra holidays starting today, October 2. The Telangana government has announced the 14-day Dasara holidays for all educational institutions in the state. The schools are to reopen on October 15.

