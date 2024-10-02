Navratri Day 1: Significance, Colour, and Shub Muhurat

Navratri, one of the happiest holidays in India, is about to start in a few days. There are frequent misunderstandings regarding the dates and timings of the Navratri holiday because of the discrepancies between the widely used Gregorian and Hindu calendars. Find out if Shardiya Navratri will run eight or nine days ahead of Durga Puja 2024.

2024 Navratri: Events and Festivities

On October 2, there will be the Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Mahalaya. People invite Goddess Durga to Earth on this day. Navratri starts on October 3, the day after Mahalaya Amavasya. On October 12, the Shardiya Navratri celebrations will come to an end.

Day 1 Color of Navratri 2024: Its Symbolism

Yellow has always been associated with good fortune on the first day of Shardiya Navratri. It is now seen as symbolizing joy, light and an abundance of energy. Yellow has an association with nature and is interpreted as signifying growth, fertility, calm and tranquillity. This image is associated with the Goddess Habatkasa or Shailputri, who is the goddess of purity but also of power. Each of the colours is of literary importance, and they represent some of the attributes of the various manifestations of the Goddess Durga over the days of the festivity.

Muhurat Ghatasthapana of Navratri Day 1:

The first day of Navratri is the horn of Sharad Navratri. Knowledgeable of the Hindu calendar, the Pratipada Tithi is considered the most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana. Occasionally, it is done in the Abhijit Muhurat, a scarce period of the night when, in a metaphorical sense, Jupiter is on the ascendancy.

The following are the Ghatasthapana Muhurat times, according to Drik Panchnag:

Beginning at 6:15 A.M.

Finish Time: 07:22 A.M.

Prasadam for Goddess Durga Maa:

Pure Milk

Honey

Ghee

Sugar

Seasonal Fruits

Coconut

Sabudana Khichdi

Kalakand

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

