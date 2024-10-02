Dussehra 2024 Holidays Begin: Bus Stations, Railway Stations See Heavy Crowds

Devi Navratri officially starts today and continues for ten days until the final Dussehra festival on October 12. The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have recently declared 14-day holidays for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. As the holidays started today, bus stations and railway stations were filled with people travelling to their homes.

People started going to their hometowns for vacation with joy. In Andhra Pradesh, the holidays were postponed from October 4 to October 3 because of requests. The Bathukamma celebrations have already started grandly in many areas. Here are a few pictures of bus stations crowded with the public.

