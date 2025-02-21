Mahashivratri 2025: 12 Sacred Jyotirlingas to Visit – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

For millions of Hindus, the Jyotirlingas represent the most sacred manifestations of Lord Shiva, the Supreme Being and the Destroyer of Evil. These shrines, where Shiva is worshipped in the form of a radiant lingam (Jyotirlingam), hold immense spiritual significance. The term "Jyotirlinga" is derived from two words: 'Jyoti,' meaning light, and 'linga,' meaning sign. Together, they symbolize the infinite nature of Lord Shiva, the eternal light that transcends all boundaries.

The Legend of the Jyotirlingas

The origin of the Jyotirlingas is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. According to the Vishnu Purana, a debate once arose between Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu over who was the supreme deity. To settle the dispute, Lord Shiva manifested as a colossal pillar of light, challenging them to find its end. While Lord Vishnu accepted his inability to do so, Lord Brahma falsely claimed to have found the top. Enraged by this deceit, Shiva cursed Brahma, declaring that he would not be worshipped. The Jyotirlingas are believed to have emerged from this infinite pillar of light, symbolizing Shiva’s omnipresence.

The 12 Jyotirlingas of India

Originally, there were said to be 64 Jyotirlingas, but 12 of them are considered the most sacred and auspicious. Each of these Jyotirlingas is associated with a unique legend and is revered as a distinct manifestation of Lord Shiva. Pilgrims from across the globe undertake journeys to these holy sites, seeking blessings and spiritual enlightenment.

Here is a detailed guide to the 12 Jyotirlingas, their locations, and how to reach them:

1. Somnath Jyotirlinga, Gujarat

Located in the vibrant state of Gujarat, Somnath Jyotirlinga is one of the most revered shrines in India. Situated along the Arabian Sea, the temple has been rebuilt several times after being destroyed, symbolizing the resilience of faith. The serene ambiance and architectural grandeur make it a must-visit pilgrimage site.

Timings: 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Aarti: Morning (7:00 AM), Noon (12:00 PM), Evening (7:00 PM)

How to Reach: Somnath has its own railway station and is well-connected by road. Regular buses and taxis are available from major cities like Ahmedabad and Rajkot.

2. Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, Andhra Pradesh

Nestled in the Nallamala Hills of Andhra Pradesh, Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga is also known as the Srisailam Temple. It is uniquely paired with the temple of Goddess Bhramaramba, making it doubly auspicious. The temple’s location amidst dense forests and the Krishna River adds to its spiritual charm.

Timings: 5:00 AM to 4:30 PM, 5:20 PM to 10:00 PM

How to Reach: The nearest railway station is Markapur (85 km away). Buses and taxis are available from major cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

3. Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh

Situated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is renowned for its unique Bhasma Aarti, where the deity is anointed with sacred ash. The temple’s spiritual aura and historical significance make it a popular pilgrimage destination.

Timings: 4:00 AM to 11:00 PM

How to Reach: Ujjain Railway Station is well-connected to major cities. Buses and taxis are readily available.

4. Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh

Perched on an island formed by the Narmada River, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is shaped like the sacred symbol "Om." The temple’s serene surroundings and spiritual energy attract devotees and nature lovers alike.

Timings: 5:00 AM to 9:30 PM

How to Reach: The nearest railway station is Omkareshwar Road (12 km away). Buses and taxis are available from Indore and Ujjain.

5. Baidyanath Jyotirlinga, Jharkhand

Located in Deoghar, Jharkhand, Baidyanath Jyotirlinga is famous for the annual Shravani Mela, where millions of devotees offer holy water to the deity. The temple’s intricate carvings and spiritual ambiance make it a must-visit.

Timings: 4:00 AM to 9:00 PM

How to Reach: Deoghar has its own railway station. Buses and taxis are available from major cities.

6. Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga is surrounded by lush greenery and a wildlife sanctuary. The temple’s Nagara-style architecture and spiritual aura make it a unique pilgrimage site.

Timings: 5:00 AM to 9:30 PM

How to Reach: The nearest railway station is Pune. Buses and taxis are available from Mumbai and Pune.

7. Ramanathaswamy Jyotirlinga, Tamil Nadu

Located in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, this Jyotirlinga is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage. The temple is renowned for its long pillared corridors and its association with the Ramayana.

Timings: 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM

How to Reach: Rameshwaram has its own railway station. Buses and taxis are available from major cities.

8. Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Gujarat

Situated near Dwarka, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga is known for its giant statue of Lord Shiva. The temple’s serene ambiance and spiritual energy attract devotees from far and wide.

Timings: 6:00 AM to 9:30 PM

How to Reach: The nearest railway station is Dwarka (17 km away). Buses and taxis are available.

9. Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga, Uttar Pradesh

Located in Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath is one of the most revered Jyotirlingas. The temple’s gold-plated dome and its location on the banks of the Ganges make it a spiritual hub.

Timings: 2:30 AM to 11:00 PM

How to Reach: Varanasi Junction is well-connected by rail. Buses and taxis are available from major cities.

10. Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra

Nestled in the Brahmagiri Hills near Nasik, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga is unique for its three-faced lingam. The temple’s proximity to the Godavari River adds to its spiritual significance.

Timings: 5:30 AM to 9:00 PM

How to Reach: The nearest railway station is Nasik Road (29 km away). Buses and taxis are available.

11. Kedarnath Jyotirlinga, Uttarakhand

Located in the Himalayas, Kedarnath is one of the most challenging Jyotirlingas to reach. The temple’s remote location and breathtaking views make it a profound pilgrimage site.

Timings: 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM

How to Reach: The nearest railway station is Rishikesh. From Gaurikund, a 16 km trek leads to the temple. Helicopter services are also available.

12. Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra

Situated near Aurangabad, Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga is the last of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The temple’s intricate carvings and its proximity to the Ellora Caves make it a popular destination.

Timings: 5:30 AM to 9:30 PM

How to Reach: Aurangabad Railway Station is the nearest railhead. Buses and taxis are available.

Clubbing the Jyotirlingas

For pilgrims looking to visit multiple Jyotirlingas in one trip, seven of them are located in neighboring states—Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. These include:

Somnath and Nageshwar in Gujarat

Trimbakeshwar, Bhimashankar, and Ghrishneshwar in Maharashtra

Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh

This makes it convenient for devotees to plan a comprehensive pilgrimage.

Conclusion

The 12 Jyotirlingas of India are not just religious sites but also symbols of India’s rich spiritual heritage. Each temple, with its unique history and significance, offers a divine experience to devotees. Whether you are a spiritual seeker or a history enthusiast, a journey to these sacred shrines is sure to leave you enriched and inspired.