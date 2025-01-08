Durga Puja 2025: Important Dates and Rituals You Need to Know

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava, is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrated by millions of devotees, particularly in Bengal. The festival marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. While celebrated throughout India, it is especially prominent in Bengal, where the festivities bring communities together for grand celebrations.

Durga Puja 2025: Key Dates and Muhurats

In 2025, Durga Puja will begin on September 28, marking the start of the five-day celebration. The festival aligns with the Hindu lunar calendar, beginning on the sixth day (Shashthi) and concluding with Durga Visarjan (idol immersion) on the tenth day (Dashami), which falls on October 2.

Here are the important dates and timings for Durga Puja 2025:

Panchami: September 27, 2025 (Bilva Nimantran Muhurat: 03:48 PM to 06:12 PM)

Shashthi: September 28, 2025

Saptami: September 29, 2025 (Navapatrika Puja Muhurat: 05:49 AM)

Ashtami: September 30, 2025 (Mahashtami Puja Time: 04:31 PM on Sept 29 to 06:06 PM on Sept 30)

Nabami: October 1, 2025 (Maha Navami Puja Time: 06:06 PM on Sept 30 to 07:01 PM on Oct 1)

Dashami: October 2, 2025 (Durga Visarjan Muhurat: 06:15 AM to 08:37 AM)

Durga Puja 2025: Significance and History

Durga Puja has its roots in ancient mythology, with the battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura at its core. According to legend, Mahishasura was granted a boon by Lord Brahma, which made him invincible to both gods and humans. As Mahishasura’s reign of terror spread, the gods united and created Goddess Durga, bestowing her with the combined powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. After a fierce battle, Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura, restoring peace and harmony.

The festival honors this victory, with devotees performing rituals and prayers to Goddess Durga over five days. The final day, Vijayadashami, celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Durga Puja Rituals and Traditions

Throughout the five days, devotees observe a series of rituals, prayers, and ceremonies. The most significant of these is the Pushpanjali, during which worshippers offer flowers to the goddess while chanting sacred verses. Sandhi Puja, performed between Ashtami and Navami, marks the moment when Goddess Durga is said to have defeated Mahishasura.

Additionally, Sindoor Khela, a popular tradition on Vijayadashami, sees married women applying vermillion (sindoor) to the goddess’s idol and to each other. This ceremony symbolizes the strength of women and is believed to protect their families.

Durga Puja 2025: Bank Holidays and Festivities

In 2025, Durga Puja will also result in several regional holidays. While it is observed as a public holiday in many parts of India, in West Bengal, banks will be closed from September 27 to October 2 to allow for the grand celebrations.

Durga Puja in Kolkata and Beyond

The "City of Joy," Kolkata, is renowned for its Durga Puja festivities, with grand processions, elaborate pandals (temporary temples), and cultural performances. Visitors flock to the city to witness the vibrancy of the celebrations, which also extend to places like Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, and Bankura.

A Culinary Delight: Bhoger Khichuri

No Durga Puja is complete without the delicious Bhoger Khichuri, a traditional Bengali dish offered during the festival. It is typically served as part of the bhog (food offerings) to Goddess Durga and enjoyed by families and devotees.

Conclusion

Durga Puja 2025 promises to be a grand affair, bringing people together to celebrate the power of good and the divine feminine. With its rich rituals, cultural significance, and festive spirit, Durga Puja remains one of India’s most cherished religious and cultural celebrations.