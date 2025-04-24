CM Sukhu directs police to intensify security in Himachal Pradesh following Pahalgam terror attack

Shimla, April 24 (IANS) Calling the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as a "cowardly act", Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed all police officers to keep a special vigil on the state's borders.

The Himachal Pradesh Police have intensified security measures across the state, especially in Chamba and Kangra districts which borders Jammu and Kashmir, following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

The state government has issued a high alert.

The CM said, "When such incidents happen, there is definitely an alert. I have told police personnel to intensify their activities on the borders adjoining Jammu and Kashmir."

Sukhu strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said, "Such incidents were not acceptable in the civilised society and anti-social elements must be curbed at all costs."

The Chief Minister has demanded strict action against the culprits of this incident and inquiry into the lapses that led to the attack in which mostly tourists were targeted.

He said, "The security lapse should be investigated. The Home Minister has also arrived to take stock of the incident."

He added, "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families during this incredibly painful time. We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families of the victims and with all those affected by this barbaric act."

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla while talking to journalists in Chamba, said, "It is act of cowardice the way helpless people were killed. I think this is their cruelty and they are not humans."

State Congress President and former MP Pratibha Singh strongly condemning the attack expressed sorrow.

Singh said, "No terrorist, separatist involved in this attack should be spared at any cost. Any kind of separatist thinking or incident cannot be accepted at any level in the country. Strict security measures should be taken to prevent any such incident in future."

Terming the attack "inhuman", the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, said: "This heinous act is not only a blot on humanity but also a cowardly attempt to destroy peace and goodwill. Such cruelty cannot be tolerated in any civilised society."

The traders in Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, kept the market closed till 1 p.m. on Wednesday in protest against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

During this, the traders of the city took out a protest rally and demanded strict action against the terrorists. Protest were also held in Shimla.

State BJP Co-Incharge Sanjay Tandon on Wednesday joined the protest against the killings.

"This cowardly terrorist attack on innocent civilians is an attack on humanity, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," said Tandon.

