Willing to work with India to advance bilateral relations on stable track, says China

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong on Wednesday said that Beijing is willing to work with the Indian side to advance bilateral relations on a "healthy and stable track".

The diplomat was responding to President Droupadi Murmu's customary greetings to Chinese Xi Jinping and people of China on the occasion of the country's 75th National Day on Tuesday.

"President Droupadi Murmu sent her congratulatory message to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. China is willing to work with the Indian side to advance bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track, in accordance with the principle of mutual respect, mutual understanding, mutual trust, mutual accommodation and mutual accomplishment," Xu Feihong posted on X on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chinese Ambassador also posted President Murmu's message, dated September 27, along with his comment.

In her greetings, President Murmu conveyed her best wishes to the Chinese President's personal health and well-being, and for the progress and prosperity of the people of the People's Republic of China.

"As two large neighbours with many common developmental challenges and shared regional interests, it is important that we work towards peaceful and stable relations between our two countries," wrote President Murmu.

"I look forward to working with you to realize a mutually beneficial relationship and leverage our respective strengths for the benefit of people of both countries and the region and world," she mentioned.

Last month, during a meeting between National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Russia's Saint Petersburg held on the sidelines of the Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters/National Security Advisors, the two sides had agreed that the India-China bilateral relationship is significant not just for the two countries but also for the region and the world.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the significant meeting between NSA Doval and Wang Yi, who is also a Member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Political Bureau besides being the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, gave the two sides an opportunity to review the recent efforts towards finding an early resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which will create conditions to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations.

"Both sides agreed to work with urgency and redouble their efforts to realize complete disengagement in the remaining areas. NSA conveyed that peace and tranquility in border areas and respect for LAC are essential for normalcy in bilateral relations. Both sides must fully abide by relevant bilateral agreements, protocols, and understandings reached in the past by the two Governments," the MEA stated after the meeting.

