Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Oct 2nd Highlights, Yashmi and Manikantha's Emotional Rollercoaster

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Episode Highlights - October 2

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu brought an exciting mix of games, twists, and emotional moments. Here's a rundown of what happened:

Fun Game and Dance

Bigg Boss kicked off the day with a lighthearted game, "Color.. Color.. Which Color?", which brought out the childlike spirit in the contestants. The housemates even danced together, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Survival of the Fittest Task

Bigg Boss announced the conclusion of the survival of the fittest task and revealed that eight wild card entries would be joining the show soon.

Chief Contender Selection

Bigg Boss instructed the Shakti team to select one member who had won the most tasks as the chief contender. This led to a discussion between Yashmi and Prithvi, with Prithvi ultimately being chosen.

Happy Puppy Game

To select another chief contender, Bigg Boss introduced the "Happy Puppy Game". Contestants played with puppy figures bearing different names, and the last two contestants standing were in the danger zone. One had to be eliminated by the manager.

Game Results

In the first round, Mani and Yashmi were in the danger zone, with Prithvi saving Yashmi. Mani was eliminated.

In the second round, Yashmi and Prerna were at risk, but Mani eliminated Yashmi.

In the third round, Prerna and Vishnupriya were in danger, with Yashmi eliminating Vishnu.

In the fourth round, Nainika and Sita were at risk, with Vishnu eliminating Sita.

Current Status

The game is ongoing, but Nabeel has already been selected as the chief contender and then the chief.

Mid-Week Elimination

Rumors suggest that efforts are being made to eliminate Aditya Om in the mid-week elimination.