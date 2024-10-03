Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Mid-week eviction, surprising, this contestant is out of the house!

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Aditya Om's Shocking Midweek Elimination Stuns Fans

The latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns. In a stunning midweek elimination, Aditya Om bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house, leaving fans reeling.

Nagarjuna's Bombshell Announcement

Host Nagarjuna dropped a surprise bombshell in the recent Sunday episode, announcing a midweek elimination in addition to the regular weekend elimination. This sent shockwaves through the house and sparked excitement among viewers.

Also read: Konda Surekha withdraws comments on Samantha's divorce

Nomination Process

Monday's nomination process put six housemates on the chopping block: Nainika, Naga Manikanta, Vishnupriya, Nabeel, Aditya Om, and Nikhil. As fans rallied to support their favorites, voting trends emerged.

Voting Trends

Nabeel and Nikhil topped the voting charts, with Naga Manikanta holding steady in third. Vishnupriya secured fourth place, while Aditya Om and Nainika occupied the bottom two spots.

The Twist

Contrary to speculation, Aditya Om was eliminated in the midweek surprise, leaving the housemates and fans stunned. The emotional farewell will air in today's episode.

Aditya Om's Journey

Aditya Om, known for his work in Telugu cinema, including "Lahiri Lahiri Lo," had been making a comeback. His Bigg Boss journey, though cut short, allowed him to reconnect with audiences.

What's Next?

As the dust settles, fans wonder what other twists Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has in store. Will Nainika survive the weekend elimination? How will Aditya's departure impact house dynamics? One thing's certain – this season is proving to be more unpredictable and exciting than ever.



Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Oct 2nd Highlights, Yashmi and Manikantha's Emotional Rollercoaster