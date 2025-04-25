Rajkummar Rao’s action-drama ‘Maalik’ gets a new release date

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao’s highly anticipated action-drama “Maalik” has been postponed. The film, which was expected to make waves with its intense action sequences, will now arrive later than initially planned.

On Friday, the makers took to social media to announce the new release date of the film. The actioner, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 20, will now be released on 11th July 2025. Announcing the same, the makers shared a striking poster featuring Rajkummar holding a gun and wrote, “Raub, Rutba, aur RAJ hoga Maalik ka, 11 July se. Aa rahe hain #Maalik, 11 July se sirf cinemagharon mein.”

In the film, which is currently in post-production, Rao will be seen playing a ruthless gangster. Known for his versatile roles in the past, Rajkummar’s transformation into a menacing and powerful character has generated significant buzz. His portrayal of a gangster promises to showcase a side of him that fans haven’t seen before, adding an intriguing edge to the film.

The ‘Stree’ actor has previously dazzled audiences with his comedic performances in films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Shadi Mein Zaroor Aana”, and “Chhalaang.” In these films, he showcased his impeccable comic timing. “Maalik,” however, will offer a stark contrast, with Rao taking on the role of a menacing and intense gangster, showcasing a darker side to his acting prowess.

Directed by Pulkit, "Maalik" is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. The film will release in theatres on 11th July. The film was initially announced on Rajkummar Rao’s 40th birthday.

While sharing the poster, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi (Welcome to the world of #Maalik. The shoot has begun, and we will meet soon (sic).”

Rajkummar Rao is currently awaiting the release of his film "Bhool Chuk Maaf," which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi. The film will hit theatres on May 9.

