Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Sequel Gets Bigger and Better

The highly anticipated sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Pushpa, is gearing up for release on December 5. While the shooting is still pending, the excitement around the film is palpable.

The latest buzz surrounding the film is the introduction of not one, but two new female leads for the item song. After Samantha's sizzling performance in "Oo Antava Mava" in the first part, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the sequel's item song even more sensational. Names like Shraddha Kapoor, Trupti Dimri, and Shruti Haasan have been doing the rounds, but the latest addition to the list is Sri Leela.

According to sources, Sri Leela has been finalized to shake a leg with Allu Arjun in the item song, alongside another leading lady, reportedly Shraddha Kapoor or Trupti Dimri. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

With the first part grossing over ₹300 crores worldwide, the expectations from Pushpa 2 are skyrocketing. The film's music, which has already garnered millions of views, has added to the hype. Trade analysts predict that Pushpa 2 will cross the ₹1000 crore mark, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Suniel will be reprising their roles in the sequel, directed by Sukumar. With the release date nearing, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Pushpa 2 has in store.

