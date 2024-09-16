Police case filed on Choreographer Jani Master!

Choreographer Shaik Jani Pasha, known as Jani Master, is now in trouble after getting accused of sexual assault. According to the reports, the choreographer is booked under the case of harassing a 21-year-old woman. The choreographer is known for his collaborations with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Sai Pallavi, and Shahid Kapoor.

According to the reports, a 21-year-old choreographer stated that she had been assaulted by Jani Master several times in different places. As she is a resident of Narsingi, the case is diverted to Narsinghi Police Station. The police immediately filed a Zero FIR on Jani Master after her complaint.

The police say that "The complainant said that Jani had sexually assaulted her multiple times during their shoots in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad. She also claimed that he assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi several times... since the woman is a resident of Narsingi, the case has been transferred to the police there, and further investigation will be taken up." Though the complaint has been filed, an investigation has yet to be done.

Also read: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's OTT release: When and where to watch?

Also read: Megha Akash Ties the Knot with Saai Vishnu : Photos