Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's OTT release: When and where to watch?

The recent hit 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' is all set for its OTT release after a successful theatrical run. The movie was released on August 29, and the date of its OTT release is also fixed. According to reports, the movie is to be released on September 26 in Nteflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Netflix purchased the movie's streaming rights after its grand release. Under Vivek Athreya's direction, it starred Nani, Priyanka Mohan, and SJ Suryah. The audience's reaction was mixed, but despite the mixed response, the film still collected more than Rs 100 crores since its release.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nagarjuna Lashes at Yashmi