One & Only Prabhas! Creates History as First Star To Have Two Rs 1000 Crore Grossing Films!

The sensational Indian cinema film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, has crossed the 1000 crore mark at the box office. The movie has completed its third week in theatres and successfully reached this impressive milestone.

The filmmakers announced this success through a social media post, stating, "1000 CRORES and counting… This milestone is a celebration of your love. We poured our hearts into this film, and you embraced it with open arms. Thank you to the audience across the world."

Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27 and continues to perform well in theatres, even after facing competition from two major releases: Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. This sci-fi movie debuted in multiple languages worldwide and grossed 500 crores in its opening weekend.

It is now official that Prabhas is the only South Indian actor to have starred in two films that grossed over 1000 crores. With Kalki 2898 AD, the South Indian cinema industry now stands equal to Bollywood, boasting three films that have crossed the 1000 crore mark.

