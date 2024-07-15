OP Jindal Global University inks MoU with United Nations University to foster academic exchange

Sonipat, 15 July (IANS) O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and the United Nations University (UNU), Japan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish ties of friendship and cooperation in the areas of higher education and research.

The landmark agreement symbolises a significant step towards promoting academic collaboration through fostering knowledge, cultural and personnel exchange between the two institutions.

The MoU signifies the synergy shared by JGU and UNU in sustainability, social and economic development and environmental studies.

Both partners are committed to leveraging their collective expertise to address global challenges and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in these critical fields.

The collaboration will facilitate promotion of joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, and the development of innovative academic programmes.

Highlighting the potential of this collaboration, professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector of the United Nations University, said, "This MoU represents a unique opportunity of bringing together two institutions dedicated to addressing some of the most pressing issues of our time.

"The synergy between UNU and JGU, particularly in sustainability and social development, is profound and will undoubtedly lead to excellent research and impactful initiatives."

Echoing these sentiments, professor C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, said, "We are truly honoured to be the first university in India to sign an MoU with the United Nations University, headquartered in Japan.

"This agreement highlights our commitment to global higher education and our dedication to fostering international collaborations that enhance academic excellence and address global issues for the common good.

"The shared vision and harmonising strengths of JGU and UNU have massive potential to pave the way for innovative research and substantive contributions to global sustainability and development. This will also strengthen the efforts of newly emerged global powers to work in a fair and just environment and bring the necessary change towards a more sustainable world."

The collaboration under this new MoU between JGU and UNU is expected to create a dynamic platform for interdisciplinary research and knowledge exchange. By combining their strengths, both institutions aim to develop cutting-edge solutions that address global challenges, promote socio-economic development, and protect the environment."

