Nithiin’s Robinhood Release Date Confirmed: Theatrical Release On March 28

Nithiin's much-anticipated heist comedy Robinhood has officially locked in a new release date. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by the renowned Mythri Movie Makers, the film was initially set for a Christmas release. However, the release has been rescheduled to March 28th, positioning the film for a strong summer debut.

This strategic shift to a late-March release is expected to give Robinhood a competitive edge, as there are no other major films slated for release that week. The makers are optimistic that the new date will maximize audience turnout, especially during the relatively quiet pre-summer period.

The film stars Nithiin in the lead role, with Sreeleela joining him as the female lead. Adding to the film's appeal, GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, promising a dynamic and engaging soundtrack that complements the film's energetic narrative.

With the release date now set, the team behind Robinhood is ramping up promotional activities. Fans can look forward to an exciting series of teasers, trailers, and events leading up to the film’s release.

