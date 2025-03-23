Robinhood Trailer: Nithiin’s Heist Comedy Promises Action, Thrills, and Laughter, Watch Robinhood Trailer

Nithiin is back in action with Robinhood, a heist comedy directed by Venky Kudumula, slated for a grand theatrical release on March 28th. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Sreeleela as the female lead. As anticipation builds, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited theatrical trailer, offering a glimpse into this action-packed entertainer.

Nithiin plays Ram, a suave and quick-witted thief who unexpectedly finds himself working for a security agency. His task? To safeguard the billionaire daughter of an Australian tycoon visiting India. But as the story unfolds, it’s clear that things aren’t as simple as they seem. A formidable villain enters the mix, setting the stage for an intense battle of wits.

Venky Kudumula’s signature style is evident throughout the trailer. The witty dialogues land perfectly, blending humor seamlessly with thrilling sequences. His ability to balance comedy and adventure promises a commercially entertaining ride.

Nithiin shines as the charismatic yet mischievous Ram, effortlessly switching between action and humor. His chemistry with Sreeleela adds charm, while Sreeleela herself dazzles with her glamorous screen presence. Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore ensure a steady stream of comic relief, while Devdatta Nage delivers a menacing performance as the antagonist. Adding to the excitement, cricketing legend David Warner makes a stylish cameo that leaves a lasting impression.

Visually, Robinhood is a spectacle. Cinematographer Sai Sriram captures both high-octane action and intimate moments with finesse. The film’s grand production design enhances its larger-than-life feel, while GV Prakash Kumar’s energetic score amplifies the fun. With Koti handling the editing and Raam Kumar in charge of art direction, every technical aspect appears top-notch.

Overall, Robinhood’s trailer hits all the right notes, delivering humor, action, and intrigue in equal measure. The buzz around the film has only intensified, making its March 28th release all the more exciting.