IPL 2025: Will David Warner Promote Robinhood in SRH vs LSG Match Tonight at Uppal?

Former Australian cricketer David Warner was once the cornerstone of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team. In his prime, Warner scored numerous match-winning knocks for Sunrisers and emerged as a player the team blindly relied on when they faced challenges. However, the relationship between David Warner and SRH management deteriorated, leading to his eventual departure from the franchise. Warner became a household name in the Telugu states during the IPL as he actively engaged in making reels and imitated a host of Tollywood stars and got quite close to cricket and movie fans of the Telugu states.

After departing from SRH, Warner attempted to find success with Delhi Capitals, but his efforts were unsuccessful. Eventually, the Australian star batsman stepped out of the game and retired from all forms of cricket. Now, David is venturing into the film industry, with his first cinematic assignment being Nithiin's Robinhood movie.

Needing a hit, actor Nithiin teamed up with his good friend and director Venky Kudumula to deliver him a blockbuster. Venky previously made Bheeshma, and it turned out to be a career-defining film for Nithiin. However, the Telugu star failed to capitalize on the movie's success and made consecutive duds. Five years after Bheeshma's release, Nithiin and Venky made Robinhood.

The trade is optimistic about the film, anticipating a strong opening in the Telugu states. One of the main attractions of the movie is David Warner's cameo, which will last around 2–3 minutes. Warner might be playing a brief role, but the movie's promotions are centered around the Aussie cricketer.

David is actively promoting the film, conducting reels, and attending interviews. As part of the promotions for Robinhood, there have been speculations recently that the movie team will end up at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal alongside Warner to uniquely promote the film.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it will be a giant surprise for SRH fans if they witness their very own David Warner back at their home stadium, promoting a film. Besides Nithiin and David Warner, Robinhood stars Sreeleela and Rajendra Prasad in crucial roles.