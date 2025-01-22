IT Raids Shake Telugu Film Industry; Dil Raju Responds to Allegations

In a significant development, renowned Telugu film producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman, Dil Raju, has responded to the ongoing IT raids at his residence. He clarified that the raids were not confined to him alone but were being conducted across the entire film industry. Dil Raju emphasized that he and his family are fully cooperating with the authorities. The producer made these remarks while leaving his home on Wednesday and acknowledged the media with a wave.

The IT raids, which began on Tuesday morning, are continuing into Wednesday. In addition to Dil Raju’s residence and office, raids have been carried out at the homes of Pushpa 2 producers Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravishankar. Offices of Maitree Movies and Mango Media were also raided as part of the investigation.

Sukumar’s Residence Also Targeted

Director Sukumar, known for his work on Pushpa 2, has also been targeted in the ongoing raids. The director was escorted directly from Shamshabad Airport to his residence by IT officials, who are scrutinizing his bank transactions and examining details related to his lockers. Pushpa 2 has been a massive success, grossing over ₹1850 crore, and the IT department is focusing its investigation on the film’s financial records.

Ongoing Investigations: Key Findings

As the raids progress, significant findings are emerging. The IT department has uncovered discrepancies between the reported income of production companies and the taxes paid. Documents from several companies related to business transactions have been seized, and authorities are also inspecting various bank lockers.

A primary focus is on the financials of Pushpa 2, with concerns over whether the tax payments align with the film's massive earnings. Additionally, Sankranti Ki Vastunna, another film produced by Dil Raju, is under investigation for potential financial irregularities. The film reportedly earned ₹203 crore in its first week, but authorities suspect that the tax payments may not correspond with these earnings.

The ongoing investigation has involved 55 IT teams, actively working to uncover more details and ensure compliance with tax regulations.