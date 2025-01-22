Mac Allister believes Liverpool subs’ recent impact is due to 'fire to fight for trophies'

Liverpool, Jan 22 (IANS) Alexis Mac Allister believes the burning desire for trophies running deep throughout the entire Liverpool squad was clear to see again on Tuesday night as for the fourth match in a row, a substitute introduced by Arne Slot went on to find the back of the net.

Following on from Darwin Nunez's heroics at Brentford last weekend, Harvey Elliott scored the winner to give the Reds a 2-1 victory over Lille in the Champions League and seal their spot in the last-16.

Explaining the continued impact from the bench, Mac Allister told Liverpoolfc.com, "I think it's the desire and the fire to fight for trophies this year. Of course it's never easy to be on the bench, but the coach tries to make clear that everyone is really important for the team and everyone has to contribute, even from the bench."

Elliott's decisive strike in the 67th minute at Anfield came after 10-man Lille had made it 1-1 through Jonathan David. Mohamed Salah netted his 50th European goal for Liverpool to open the scoring against a side that arrived on Merseyside unbeaten in their last 21 games in all competitions.

"Really happy, really happy, because it was an important game for us to secure the pass to the next round. We played against a really good team that came here and tried to do the things that they know. It was a difficult game, but the most important thing is that we got the result," he added.

Liverpool will enter the final round of fixtures in the league phase of the Champions League, occupying the top spot. Although already certain of their place in the Round of 16, Mac Allister and his teammates will be looking to make it eight victories from eight when they head to PSV Eindhoven next week.

