Chiranjeevi Completes 50 Years in Acting: Instagram Post Goes Viral

Megastar Chiranjeevi Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane

Megastar Chiranjeevi, a household name in Telugu cinema, recently shared a special post that has left his fans nostalgic. The actor took to social media to share a photo from his college days, where he performed in a play called "Rajinama" in 1974-75.

Chiranjeevi, who has been in the industry for nearly 40 years, began his journey without any film background. His debut film was "Punadirallu," where he was one of the four heroes. He then rose to fame with his unique acting style.

The shared photo is from his second-year college days, where he received the Best Actor award for his performance in "Rajinama." Fans are thrilled to see the transformation from then to now.

Currently, Chiranjeevi is working on his upcoming socio-fantasy film "Vishwambar," directed by Vashistha. Although initially scheduled for Sankranti release, it has been postponed to summer to accommodate his son Ram Charan's film.

Fans are eagerly waiting for "Vishwambar" to hit theaters.

