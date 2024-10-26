Jani Master, the controversial Tollywood choreographer, missed receiving his National Award due to his time behind bars. The same prison walls that prevented him from accepting this honor also kept him from visiting his mother after her heart attack, while opportunities slipped by, including a Pan-India film offer. From the spotlight to the shadows, this is the story of Jani Master and his jail lessons. Dance may have given him fame, but jail taught him the reality of life.

“Jail taught me what life truly means,” were Jani Master’s first words after his release. Dance had brought him success, climbing each step to reach the top as a choreographer in Tollywood, working with leading actors. However, a misstep—whether by chance or fate—led him to jail. Being jailed means more than confinement within four walls; it signifies losing connection with life, distancing from loved ones, and drawing closer to hardships. It was only after this experience that Jani Master began speaking about life’s profound lessons, raising questions among observers.

September 19 Arrest of Jani Master

Jani Master, arrested on charges under the POCSO Act, was recently released. Last month, on September 15, an assistant choreographer filed a complaint with the Narsingi police, alleging that Jani Master repeatedly threatened and assaulted her under the pretext of professional opportunities. The complaint, which included the name of his wife, revealed that the abuse began in 2019 when the victim was still a minor. Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested him on September 19. Consequently, Jani Master spent 36 days in Chanchalguda Jail. Following his bail approval, his statement about life’s lessons gained significant attention.

Missed National Award

Due to the case, Jani Master missed receiving the National Film Award. Selected as Best Choreographer for his work in the film Thiruchitrambalam, he initially obtained interim bail from the Ranga Reddy court to attend the ceremony in Delhi. However, the National Award Committee withheld his award in light of the POCSO allegations. Moreover, the Jana Sena party distanced itself from him, directing him to stay away from its activities. Adding to the setback, his choreography offer for a song in Pushpa-2 was withdrawn, a decision confirmed by the film’s producers.

Even when his mother suffered a heart attack, Jani Master was unable to visit her. According to his supporters, he has suffered numerous personal and professional losses. All these hardships appear to have profoundly impacted him, leaving an indelible mark. If dance brought him fame, jail taught him the deeper lessons of life, and that sentiment was captured in his powerful words following his release.

