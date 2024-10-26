October 26, Saturday: Bank Open or Closed?

Bank Holidays in October: Prepare Your Finances AccordinglyAs the festive season unfolds, bank holidays are fast approaching. In India, banks close for national holidays and regional holidays, which differ from one state to another. This October, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days across various states due to different local festivals.This Saturday, October 26

Banks will not be operating on October 26, 2024, since it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Besides, Jammu and Kashmir will recognize Accession Day on the same date. Customers in Jammu and Kashmir should manage their banking tasks accordingly.

Bank Holidays in October

Here are the bank holidays in October 2024:- General Elections for the State Legislative Assembly 2024- Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasye- Navratra Sthapna- Durga Puja/Dussehra (Maha Saptami)- Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja/Durga Ashtami- Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain)- Durga Puja (Dasain)- Lakshmi Puja- Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu- Accession Day- Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka ChaturdashiDiwali HolidayBanks in multiple states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, will close on October 31 to celebrate Diwali. Also, banks in Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur will be shut on November 1.

Extended HolidaysSome states will enjoy a long holiday due to a combination of bank holidays and weekends. Banks in Karnataka and Maharashtra will be closed for four consecutive days from October 31 to November 3. In Uttarakhand and Sikkim, banks will be shut for three straight days from November 1 to November 3.

Manage Your FinancesTo prevent any issues, it’s important to organize your bank-related tasks accordingly. Review the bank holiday list for your state and plan your transactions and banking activities on business days. While online banking services will still be accessible, branch banking will not be available on these holidays.

