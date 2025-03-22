Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 22? Check Details

As the financial year draws to a close, taxpayers, businesses, and individuals often rush to complete important banking transactions, including income tax filings, investments, and financial settlements. Many prefer visiting banks on Saturdays to avoid weekday work commitments. However, before heading to a branch, it is essential to check the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) banking schedule to ensure whether banks are operational.

Are Banks Open Today on March 22, 2025?

Banks across India will remain closed on March 22, 2025, as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the RBI’s guidelines, banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays, while they are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Additionally, banks remain shut on all Sundays nationwide, regardless of the state.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in March 2025

Apart from the regular weekend closures, the following state-specific bank holidays are scheduled for March 2025:

March 27 (Thursday) – Shab-I-Qadr: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

March 28 (Friday) – Jumat-ul-Vida: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

March 31 (Monday) – Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr): Most states will observe a bank holiday except Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Note: Despite being a public holiday in many states, the RBI has directed all agency banks and those handling government transactions to remain open on March 31, 2025 (Monday), to facilitate financial year-end transactions.

For further updates on banking hours and closures, stay tuned to our latest reports.