Five cops hurt in encounter with criminal wanted for Tanishq heists in Bihar

Patna, March 22 (IANS) Five policemen were injured during a fierce encounter with a notorious criminal in Bihar’s Araria district on Saturday morning, who was involved in heists at Tanishq showrooms in the state. The incident occurred at Dhalha Canal, under Narpatganj police station in Araria district.

A joint raid was conducted by Araria STF and district police to apprehend Chunmun Jha, a wanted criminal.

As the police team approached at Dhalha canal, Chunmun Jha attempted to flee, leading to a fierce gun battle with the cops. Jha was eventually overpowered, but not before five policemen sustained injuries. Chunmun Jha also sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter.

Chunmun Jha is a wanted criminal linked to major crimes, including the Purnea and Ara Tanishq showroom heist cases.

He is known for committing serious offenses across various districts, especially in the Seemanchal region of Bihar.

Anjani Kumar, SP of Araria, confirmed the incident. “Our team managed to overpower him after an encounter at Dhalha canal. The injured police officers were sent to Sadar Hospital for treatment. Jha is also undergoing treatment in the hospital,” he said.

Following the encounter, a heavy police deployment was made to prevent any untoward incidents.

The injured police personnel are identified as Mohammad Sub-Inspector STF, Kumar Vikas, SHO of Narpatganj police station, Nagesh Kumar, driver of STF, Sahabuddin Ansari, JC of STF and Deepak Kumar, JC of STF.

On July 26, 2024, a gang of 6 criminals including Chunmun Jha decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs. 2 crore from the Tanishq jewellery shop in Purnea.

On March 10, 2025, armed criminals barged into Tanishq jewellery shop in Bihar's Ara town in Bhojpur district and decamped with jewellery worth over Rs 25 crore.

The Bhojpur Police swung into action and arrested two of the robbers after a brief encounter on the same day.

Two bags containing parts of looted ornaments have been recovered from their possession. The criminals received bullet injuries in their legs.

